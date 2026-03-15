Altercation with police officers leads to arrests during planned peaceful protest in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An altercation with police officers led to arrests during a planned peaceful protest in West Mifflin on Sunday.

Terrel “TJ” Byars Jr., 13, was fatally struck by a vehicle along Kennywood Boulevard back in December. His family organized a protest on Sunday in his memory and to advocate for change.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Family of teen boy hit, killed by vehicle in West Mifflin searching for answers

A Channel 11 crew was there as protesters held signs, chanted and made their way along the street. But at some point, the atmosphere changed.

“Me, the mother, maced for no reason,” said Naomi White, TJ’s mom.

According to West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch, the department was notified of an “unplanned protest” that began at the Duquesne police station.

McCulloch says about 50 to 60 people were walking along Route 837 and blocking traffic, leading to multiple complaints.

Officers responded to remove the people from the roadway, but some individuals “got a little aggressive,” McCulloch says.

Ultimately, pepper spray was used to disperse the crowd, and four people were taken into custody, McCulloch says. Those individuals were taken to the West Mifflin police station for processing.

No individuals were taken to the hospital. McCulloch says one officer sustained minor injuries, and some protesters were treated for pepper spray exposure.

“I spoke to the young man’s mother,” McCulloch said. “I just told her if she had reached out to me, we could have made arrangements to make this a safe protest. ... All they’ve got to do is contact me, and West Mifflin police would be more than helpful in making this a safe, peaceful thing.”

Naomi White says the protest was supposed to be peaceful, with many of TJ’s friends and family in attendance.

“I wanted to do a peaceful protest so I could get answers, so I could get my voice heard about what’s going on with my son, because I’m not getting the answers that I want and that I need, to get the peace that I need in my heart and in my household,” White said.

We have a crew on scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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