PPG Paints Arena offering new food, merchandise for upcoming Penguins season

PITTSBURGH — The puck drops on the Penguins’ new season soon and so do new food items at PPG Paints Arena.

Chef Terry Davidson and his crew cooked up some of the new options.

From the food to the theme nights to the merch, the team really seems to be leaning into its history and bringing fans a little nostalgia.

The team is honoring the late Mike Lange with his own concessions menu.

Options include the “smoked like a bad cigar” pastrami hoagie and “slap me silly” braised beef nachos.

The biggest addition to the menu is the Fifth Avenue Food Hall with food stands like “Ital-yinz and Apps,” “Snacks N’at” serving options like pickle pierogies and a cherry coke barbecue burger.

Chef Davidson tells us it’s important to make sure there’s a lot of Pittsburgh flair.

“I’ve traveled around the whole United States and I just always come back to Pittsburgh because people were great here and just happened to see them all. all the slogans people always have, the Pittsburgh yeas, you’ll say. We want to bring you on the 5th Ave. food all sandwiches and app snacks and that, all the things that are little, what people are known for here in Pittsburgh and that’s why I brought that to some of them,” said Davidson.

The team is also recognizing the twentieth season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Giveaways this year include bobbleheads and a deck of cards with those three players.

There’s also a Joker card in that deck, which is fittingly Marc-André Fleury.

Fleury gear will be available to buy in the merch store this year, too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group