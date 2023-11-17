PPG Place ice rink, Holiday Market in Market Square open for the season

PITTSBURGH — The ice skating rink in PPG Place and the Holiday Market in Market Square are officially open for the season ahead of Light Up Night.

For 10 of the 12 years of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, Kelly Sobczak has been sharing her love for Pittsburgh, especially with the out-of-towners.

“I like to teach them Pittsburghese,” Sobczak said. “People come down here to have fun to see the lights to go to the ice skating rink.”

Even with the rain, Pittsburghers stuck to tradition and made memories on Friday as the rink and market opened.

“Why not go ice skating and dress up as penguins?” Isaac Busy said.

For more information on the ice skating rink and Holiday Market hours, click here.

