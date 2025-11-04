PPG Place ice rink nominated for USA Today award; here’s how to vote

PITTSBURGH — As the temperatures fall and the holiday season approaches, ice rinks will start to pop up for festive fun.

There are iconic and unique rinks nationwide, and USA Today wants its readers to decide which is best. And, a Pittsburgh attraction is up for nomination.

As part of the publication’s Readers’ Choice 10Best Awards, an expert panel nominated 20 rinks that each offer a special experience.

On the list is the UPMC Rink at PPG Place, a beloved holiday attraction that draws people from all over.

Now it’s up to the public to choose the top ice rink. You can vote once a day per day until Dec. 1 at noon. The winning attraction will be announced on Dec. 13.

Click here to vote.

