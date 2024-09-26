PPS, Carnegie Library announce new partnership to benefit students

PITTSBURGH — It’s a district-wide push to get more resources to Pittsburgh Public School students: CardFest has launched in all 54 schools, giving kids access to all that their neighborhood Carnegie libraries have to offer.

After two years of pilot programs, it’s official. Every PPS student in all grade levels can scan their brand new cards to visit any Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh location for free. Dozens of supporters, including Mayor Ed Gainey, joined students at Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 Thursday morning to kick off the launch of the “fine free” program.

“Today is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to support and enrich the lives of our students,” said Dr. Wayne Walters, PPS Superintendent.

Those behind the initiative said it’s a way to improve learning outcomes by connecting students, families, and teachers to the many services the libraries have to offer at any time of the day.

“We can do a lot here for the students during the school day, but they need somewhere to go after that,” said Georgiana Deming, Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 school librarian. “Partnering has allowed us to use those databases. We hope we’re able to build more robust libraries in the schools, but for now, that will help us.”

Mayor Gainey thinks the program will help kids to study their true passion and take the next steps in the path toward success.

“The libraries provide that opportunity every single day, that whatever you choose to do with your life, you can find out who came before you, read about it, read about what’s going on because if you understand the power of being a student for life, then you will find love in what you read,” Gainey said.

