PPS responds to parents, students rallying against possible school closures ahead of vote

PITTSBURGH — Parents and students made their final pitch to Pittsburgh Public School board members at a rally Monday night, urging members to vote ‘no’ on the ‘Future-Ready Facilities Plan’ which would close 12 schools located in nine buildings.

Parents said they felt left out by the district.

“They’re out rooting my children and they’re not giving me any facts or information about the education that they’re going to receive,” said one parent at the rally.

“Our kids deserve better than the half-baked, future-ready plan the superintendent is trying to push through,” said another.

In a statement to WPXI, PPS said:

“Over the past several months, families, staff, and community partners have helped shape this work. We have made multiple adjustments to the plan based directly on the feedback we received.”

The district also says the plan addresses resources stretched too thin across schools and millions of dollars spent on underutilized facilities.

PPS added that if this plan does not pass, it would place a “greater long-term burden on taxpayers, who would be required to absorb the escalating costs of maintaining an inefficient system.”

But parents say the solution is not acceptable.

“Keep working, listen to the community, do an equity study, be transparent with plans for staffing and create a plan that actually benefits kids.”

The board will vote on the plan at its legislative meeting tonight.

