Preparations begin for Pittsburgh’s annual holiday market in Downtown

PITTSBURGH — Preparations for the Peoples Gas Holiday Market begin today as the event relocates to Pittsburgh’s Cultural District due to construction in Market Square.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is organizing the 14th season of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, which will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will transform Downtown Pittsburgh into a festive shopping village with twinkling lights and decorated chalets. The installation of these chalets begins today, Oct. 13, in various locations within the Cultural District.

Complete details about the specific locations within the Cultural District will be announced at the PDP’s holiday press event on Nov. 6.

