Preparations underway for Anthrocon in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon is expected to draw its largest crowd ever this week as the convention celebrates its 20th anniversary in Pittsburgh, with organizers projecting more than 18,000 attendees and an economic impact of $18.6 million for the region.

Preparations were underway Wednesday inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center ahead of the convention.

“We knew our 20th anniversary was going to be a big and exciting event,” Chris Mas of Anthrocon said.

This year’s convention theme is “Critters, Cryptids & Curses.”

One of the weekend’s signature events, the Anthrocon parade and block party, is scheduled for Saturday.

With high temperatures forecast during the holiday weekend, organizers and local officials said they are taking extra precautions to help attendees stay safe.

Mas said many performers who wear full-body animal costumes are experienced in managing the heat.

“Many of our performers who are in suit are professionals in their craft,” Mas said. “A lot of them wear cooling fans. They know how to temper themselves and stay hydrated and stay cool.

We’re going to have a lot of cooling areas during the convention."

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato spoke to the economic impact of the event over the last two decades.

“For the last 20 years, attendees have generated $163.9 million in direct visitor spending throughout here in Allegheny County,” she said.

Organizers estimate this year’s event will generate $18.6 million in economic activity.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said Anthrocon has helped establish Pittsburgh as a destination for major conventions.

“The more we can bring conventions like this, and they tell other conventions why Pittsburgh is such a great place and a special place, then you start building your convention base,” said O’Connor.

Anthrocon runs through the weekend, with a full schedule of events including costume competitions, performances, panels, the annual parade and a public block party in downtown Pittsburgh.

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