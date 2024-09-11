President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visit Flight 93 Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Family members and supporters of those who died on United Flight 93 gathered at the National Flight 93 Memorial to mark 23 years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Two bells chimed after each name of the 40 people who died on Flight 93 was read out loud. This is part of the memorial service held at the National Flight 93 Memorial every year.

There were 33 passengers and seven crew members on board that flight who fought back against four hijackers, crashing the flight into a field near Shanksville. It’s believed the hijackers’ intended target was the U.S. Capitol building.

“This memorial stands as a tribute to their actions, their heroism,” said Gordon Felt, brother of Flight 93 passenger Joseph Felt. “It tells the story of who they were as individuals, but also what they did collectively. With that sorrow with that pain, there’s also a sense of pride knowing ed was part of this unique group that won that first battle in this war on terror.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in the National Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Flight 93 Memorial. They also walked to the impact site, an area only accessible to family of the victims.

About an hour later, former President Donald Trump also laid a wreath at the site.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said these events are important to continue to hold every year.

“Particularly with some of the information circulating online, TikTok, Instagram, some of the memes that are just incredibly inappropriate. Rather than attacking young people for posting that stuff, let’s educate them,” Shapiro told reporters. “Let’s make sure they understand what happened. Let’s make sure people share their stories, where they were that day, how it impacted them.”

Felt agreed.

“I’m thrilled that people are still talking about September 11, [that] people are remembering,” Felt told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “I encourage those that experienced September 11 and the horror of the day, take time to share those stories, share the inspiration, the tragedy, with the next generation of children. Once we’re gone, who’s going to tell these stories?”

