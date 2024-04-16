President Biden will meet with steelworkers in downtown Pittsburgh during visit, per report

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden will be visiting downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The White House has not made details of his visit public, but Bloomberg News is reporting the president will talk to steelworkers in Pittsburgh.

Bloomberg reports Biden will stop at the United Steelworkers Headquarters along the Boulevard of the Allies.

Channel 11 will have crews at the airport and downtown to cover the president’s visit.

