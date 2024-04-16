Local

President Biden will meet with steelworkers in downtown Pittsburgh during visit, per report

Election 2024 Biden President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden will be visiting downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The White House has not made details of his visit public, but Bloomberg News is reporting the president will talk to steelworkers in Pittsburgh.

Bloomberg reports Biden will stop at the United Steelworkers Headquarters along the Boulevard of the Allies.

Channel 11 will have crews at the airport and downtown to cover the president’s visit.

