President Joe Biden to visit East Palestine on Friday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine on Friday.

The visit comes just over a year after the toxic train derailment, where vinyl chloride was released into the air.

East Palestine’s mayor extended the invitation, saying the visit would be good for the town.

President Biden is expected to talk about how the administration is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable and support the community as it moves forward.

In an earlier news release, The White House said President Biden would try to remind the residents of East Palestine that they are not defined by the event.

