White House confirms President Biden’s visit to East Palestine on Friday

Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats President Joe Biden meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Biden hasn’t announced a reelection campaign, but some of the themes of his likely bid should be on display when he addresses a national Democratic Party meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will be visiting East Palestine next week.

President Biden’s visit will be on Friday, Feb. 16.

He will talk about how his administration is working with state and local officials to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the toxic train derailment that impacted the lives of hundreds over a year ago.

The White House says Biden will try to remind the residents of East Palestine that they are not defined by the event.

Biden’s visit was initially announced at the end of January but his administration did not announce an exact date until this weekend.

