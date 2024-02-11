White House confirms President Biden’s visit to East Palestine on Friday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will be visiting East Palestine next week.

President Biden’s visit will be on Friday, Feb. 16.

>> East Palestine Train Derailment: Exclusive sit down with Norfolk Southern CEO nearly 1 year later

>> East Palestine one year later: local mom becomes environmental advocate

He will talk about how his administration is working with state and local officials to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the toxic train derailment that impacted the lives of hundreds over a year ago.

>>> Local officials call for change 1 year after toxic train derailment in East Palestine

>> Vinyl chloride: What we know about the toxic chemical released at East Palestine train derailment

>> Some residents return to East Palestine after train derailment, others hesitant to go back

The White House says Biden will try to remind the residents of East Palestine that they are not defined by the event.

Biden’s visit was initially announced at the end of January but his administration did not announce an exact date until this weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group