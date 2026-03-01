Presque Isle Lighthouse becomes latest miniature model added to Kamin Science Center exhibit

PITTSBURGH — The Kamin Science Center recently unveiled the newest model on the museum’s iconic Miniature Railroad and Village exhibit.

Visitors had a chance to vote on what model from the region they wanted to see added to the display. They chose the Presque Isle Lighthouse from Erie, affectionately known by locals as “the flashlight.”

It’s now the third model voted into the exhibit.

“It’s really exciting to involve the community and get people really excited about the models that are going to be on the railroad,” Kim Amey said.

The lighthouse officially made its display debut on Saturday, when the entire exhibit reopened, and joins 57 other mini models celebrating local history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group