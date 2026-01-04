PREVIEW: The AFC North comes down to this. Winner takes all showdown between Steelers and Ravens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the AFC North on the field on Sunday.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +3.5, Steelers -160, over/under 41.5

AFC NORTH STANDINGS

Team Record Conf AFC North AFCN Head to Head Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7 7-4 3-2 W: CLE, CIN, at BAL

L: at CIN, at CLE Baltimore Ravens 8-8 5-6 3-2 W: at CLE, CLE, at CIN

L: CIN, PIT Cincinnati Bengals 6-10 5-6 3-2 W: CLE, PIT, at BAL

L: at PIT, BAL Cleveland Browns 4-12 3-8 1-4 W: PIT, L: CIN, at BAL, at PIT, BAL

THE LAST TIME

Rodgers threw for 284 yards and one touchdown and ran for another as the Steelers emerged with a 27-22 victory on Dec. 7 at M&T Bank Stadium to move ahead of the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North.

STEELERS-RAVENS SERIES

This will be the 65th meeting between the team since the Baltimore franchise was founded when it moved from Cleveland in 1996. The Steelers lead the all-time series 36-28, and most of that advantage has happened recently. Pittsburgh has won seven of the last 10 games against the Ravens.

