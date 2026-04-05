PREVIEW: Another dominant night? Penguins face Panthers again

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Second verse, same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-22-16) laid down the law against the Florida Panthers (37-36-3) Saturday in a 9-4 win at PPG Paints Arena, but in an NHL scheduling quirk, the teams will battle again Sunday at PPG, but just 22 hours later.

Saturday was again a very good day for the Penguins and their playoff chase. Just as last Tuesday, the teams pursuing them lost, which maintained the four-way tie for the second wild card spot but also allowed the Penguins to increase their cushion to a full six points with five games to go. The Philadelphia Flyers are the sneaky exception, as they have six games remaining and host the Boston Bruins Sunday.

The Penguins’ magic number is officially five, but four more points if they include a regulation win will punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs dance.

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