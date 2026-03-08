PREVIEW: Bruins are next challenge to Penguins’ post-Olympic slump

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The situation has quickly turned from rosy optimism to dread. The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-14) began the post-Olympic stretch well but have quickly fallen into disrepair. The team held serve Saturday and maintained a three-point playoff cushion, but with their recent poor play and depleted lineup, it now seems quite perilous as they host the Boston Bruins (35-22-5) at PPG Paints Arena Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will also mark the second game the Penguins will play without Sidney Crosby (injury) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).

The Penguins and Boston tangled on Tuesday, and Boston won 2-1 at TD Garden. It was another disjointed game for the Penguins that featured several solid performances and plenty of offensive zone time, but was also offset by disappointing performances and perimeter play.

Arturs Silovs will start for the Penguins in goal. Joonas Korpisalo, who has fantastic career numbers against the Penguins, will get the crease for Boston.

