PREVIEW: Chinakhov returns to Columbus as Penguins face Blue Jackets Sunday

COLUMBUS — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-12-9) have won four in a row, are in a playoff position, and are feeling pretty good about their game. The Penguins finish back-to-back weekend games when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-6) Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

The Penguins’ winning streak isn’t the only storyline Sunday, as winger Yegor Chinakhov will make his homecoming to Columbus. Chinakhov publicly requested a trade after last season, due in large part to issues with coach Dean Evason and his reduced fourth-line role.

The Penguins now have the third-best winning percentage in the Metro Division and seventh-best in the Eastern Conference. Based on overall points, they have the second wild-card position.

Columbus has fallen back in the East and is the last-place team in the conference, though they are only five points out of a playoff spot and are over .500 (.525). Columbus has also won four of their last five games, including a solid 5-1 stomping of the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena Saturday.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group