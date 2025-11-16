PREVIEW: Morning Hockey! Penguins game 19 vs. Predators

STOCKHOLM — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The NHL’s Global Series concludes Sunday afternoon in Stockholm when the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4) again face the Nashville Predators (6-9-4) at Avicii Arena.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. in Sweden, which means it will be a 9 a.m. game in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins were not very good in the first game of the series Friday, but led Nashville 1-0 with just over one minute remaining in the game.

The loss was the third straight for the Penguins, though two of those have been in extra time (0-1-2).

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group