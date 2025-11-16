Local

PREVIEW: Morning Hockey! Penguins game 19 vs. Predators

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Sweden Predators Penguins Hockey Nashville Predators' Adam Wilsby and Pittsburgh Penguins' Blake Lizotte battle for the puck during the NHL Global Series hockey game, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) (Henrik Montgomery/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

STOCKHOLM — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The NHL’s Global Series concludes Sunday afternoon in Stockholm when the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4) again face the Nashville Predators (6-9-4) at Avicii Arena.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. in Sweden, which means it will be a 9 a.m. game in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins were not very good in the first game of the series Friday, but led Nashville 1-0 with just over one minute remaining in the game.

The loss was the third straight for the Penguins, though two of those have been in extra time (0-1-2).

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read