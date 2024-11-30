PREVIEW: Penguins build wins ahead of Game 26 vs Flames

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) are equidistant between the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the second wild card. They are three points from both after back-to-back wins in very different fashions. They’ll face the Calgary Flames (12-8-4), who have bucked the rebuilding trend forecasted for the rodeo town and are instead looking to buy on the NHL trade block.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins overcame an early defensive gaffe and rallied to outplay, outlast, and outduel the Boston Bruins Friday at TD Garden. The Penguins allowed a goal on the second shot of the game when defensemen Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany each missed assignments, leaving Charlie Coyle uncovered in the slot for an easy goal.

