PREVIEW: Penguins could move up in Metropolitan Division with win over Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-14-11) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and have a chance to take second in the 49th game of the season. The preseason predictions were wrong, but a trio of important games in Western Canada awaits, beginning Wednesday when the Penguins visit the Calgary Flames at the soon-to-be-closed Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Penguins found ways to beat the rigidly defensive Seattle Kraken Monday, 6-3. In fact, the Penguins never trailed and displayed a strong backbone as they took control of the game after each Seattle push, eventually pulling away for the win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Connor Dewar had a pair of goals, including a shorthanded breakaway to tie his career high in goals (11) and points (19). Parker Wotherspoon, Brett Kulak,Justin Brazeau, and Rickard Rakell also lit the lamp.

The win briefly put the Penguins in second in the Metro, but they remained two points behind with a game in hand on the New York Islanders. The Penguins have points in three straight, but Monday was their only win (1-0-2).

