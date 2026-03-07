PREVIEW: Penguins face rival Flyers without Crosby and Malkin

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Less than a week ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-13) were a nearly sure bet to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, a tumultuous week has broadsided the team. From a counted goal due to a controversial goaltender interference rejection to Evgeni Malkin’s five-game suspension, Sidney Crosby’s continued injury absence, and the Columbus Blue Jackets’ hot streak, the Penguins’ playoff cushion is down to just three points.

In Malkin’s absence, the Penguins have recalled Ville Koivunen on an emergency basis. Koivunen was the AHL player of the month for February and has refound his game.

Based on coach Dan Muse’s goalie rotation, Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins. Since the Penguins did not have a full practice on Friday and no morning skate on Saturday, the lines are a bit of a guessing game.

