PREVIEW: Penguins Game 49 vs. Jets

The rematch. Four days after the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets at home 3-0 on Tristan Jarry’s 23-save shutout, the teams meet again Saturday, this time in Winnipeg.

The Penguins (23-18-7) don’t seem to be a revenge-oriented team, but this game comes after Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon delivered a high hit to Penguins fourth-line center Noel Acciari, giving him a concussion and earning Dillon a three-game suspension.

Neither player will be available for the rematch.

The Jets (30-14-5) subsequently dropped a 4-1 decision Thursday at Philadelphia, while the Penguins fell 3-2 Friday at Minnesota.

Penguins preview

The Penguins did so much right in their win against the Jets. They played a strong two-way game, got solid goaltending and capitalized twice on the five-minute power play they got as a result of Dillon’s match penalty.

It was different Saturday. The Penguins were 1 for 6 on the power play, could not score an equalizer on a late power play and perhaps got caught up some in the emotion of Marc-Andre Fleury Night, when the Wild celebrated the former Penguins goaltender’s 1,000th game and his move into second place all-time in wins with 552 – which grew to 553 on Friday.

