Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 52 vs. Kings

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins - Letang Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Chicago. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a special night planned for Sunday as they retire the No. 68 jersey of Jaromir Jagr. There’s a hockey game, too, as the Los Angeles Kings visit PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have celebrated all weekend with Jagr, who played his first 11 seasons with the Penguins and is ranked second all-time in NHL scoring behind only Wayne Gretzky.

The Penguins (24-20-7) will need to walk the line between inspiration and distraction once the puck drops.

The Kings (26-16-10) are coming off a comeback 5-4 overtime win in Boston on Saturday.

Penguins Preview

The celebration can’t erase the desperation of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ situation. They need wins and points at a blazing pace to climb into a playoff position.

They sit seven points behind the second and last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business
  • State police looking for missing teen girl last located in Braddock
  • Affirm laying off 60 local employees
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read