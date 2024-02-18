PREVIEW: Penguins Game 52 vs. Kings

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a special night planned for Sunday as they retire the No. 68 jersey of Jaromir Jagr. There’s a hockey game, too, as the Los Angeles Kings visit PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have celebrated all weekend with Jagr, who played his first 11 seasons with the Penguins and is ranked second all-time in NHL scoring behind only Wayne Gretzky.

The Penguins (24-20-7) will need to walk the line between inspiration and distraction once the puck drops.

The Kings (26-16-10) are coming off a comeback 5-4 overtime win in Boston on Saturday.

Penguins Preview

The celebration can’t erase the desperation of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ situation. They need wins and points at a blazing pace to climb into a playoff position.

They sit seven points behind the second and last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

