PREVIEW: Penguins Game 54 vs. Canadiens

It might be a contest of which team can muster more desperation Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens.

If the Penguins (24-21-8) are in a bad way trying to climb into a playoff spot, then the Canadiens (22-25-8) are hanging on by a fingernail at best.

The Penguins are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Montreal is coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday against Buffalo.

Penguins Preview

During what was supposed to be a push for a wildcard spot, the Penguins have stumbled to a 1-4-1 record in their past six games, 4-6-4 in their past 14.

In the Penguins locker room, they are talking about continuing to believe, about the way they came back Tuesday to erase a two-goal, third-period deficit before falling in overtime 5-4 against the New York Islanders.

