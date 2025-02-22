Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 58 vs. Capitals; Mike Lange ceremony

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins (23-25-9) host the Washington Capitals (36-11-8), the class of the Metro Division at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans should arrive early and get seated because the organization has a tribute planned for Hall of Fame Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange, who passed away this week at the age of 76. Lange’s iconic sayings and pitch-perfect calls of Penguins games thrilled fans for five decades and gave voice to the biggest franchise moments, including five Stanley Cups.

The puck drops just after 3 p.m.

So get in the fast lane grandma, the bingo game is ready to roll.

Sidney Crosby, who is nursing an undetermined arm injury, is a game-time decision.

