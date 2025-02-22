PREVIEW: Penguins Game 58 vs. Capitals; Mike Lange ceremony

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins (23-25-9) host the Washington Capitals (36-11-8), the class of the Metro Division at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans should arrive early and get seated because the organization has a tribute planned for Hall of Fame Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange, who passed away this week at the age of 76. Lange’s iconic sayings and pitch-perfect calls of Penguins games thrilled fans for five decades and gave voice to the biggest franchise moments, including five Stanley Cups.

The puck drops just after 3 p.m.

So get in the fast lane grandma, the bingo game is ready to roll.

Sidney Crosby, who is nursing an undetermined arm injury, is a game-time decision.

