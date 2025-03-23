PREVIEW: Penguins Game 72 vs. Panthers

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com

After winning five of their last six games, the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-10) begin a three-game road trip by facing the Stanley Cup favorite Florida Panthers (42-24-3) at Amerant Bank Arena.

The puck drops just after 6 p.m.

The Penguins are stacking wins, though it’s too little too late. With 11 games to go, including Sunday, they trail the Montreal Canadiens by six points, and Montreal has three games in hand. The Penguins remain closer to last in the Eastern Conference, though their winning ways have pushed them past the Philadelphia Flyers into third-worst.

