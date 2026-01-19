PREVIEW: Penguins making tweaks as they start 4-game road trip

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-11) are riding the roller coaster of wins and losses as they deal with the fallout of yet another shootout loss in which they were uncompetitive in the final portion of the game. The Penguins begin a four-game western road trip Sunday when the team visits the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Penguins tussled with the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, and needed a late goal by Sidney Crosby with the extra attacker to force overtime. The Penguins submitted an alternating sloppy and strong performance in front of goalie Arturs Silovs. However, despite dominating the overtime period, the Penguins failed to score and dropped their seventh shootout in eight tries.

The Penguins remain in third place in the Metro Division, two points behind the New York Islanders for second, with one game and the tiebreaker in hand.

Coach Dan Muse appears ready to make a small change on defense, too. At practice Sunday, D-man Ryan Graves was in place of Ryan Shea on the third pairing with Connor Clifton.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group