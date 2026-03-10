PREVIEW: Penguins start 5-game road trip gauntlet

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

With 19 games to go in their season, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a five-game gauntlet through some of the best teams in the NHL, including Tuesday’s game against the first-place division rival, the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center.

The game is the first of the Penguins’ five-game road trip that begins and ends in Carolina, with stops in Vegas, Utah, and Colorado.

The Penguins were well on their way to a terrible weekend Sunday. They lost in a shootout Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers and trailed the stingy Boston Bruins 3-0 Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

However, a 5v3 goal by Egor Chinakhov set the stage for a furious Penguins comeback.

Goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 22 of 26 in the win. After the Columbus Blue Jackets completed their make-up game against the LA Kings Monday, the Penguins have a four-point lead over Columbus, the first team outside the playoff seeding.

