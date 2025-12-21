PREVIEW: Penguins try again against Canadiens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-11-9) are in the midst of their worst winless streak in 20 years and their worst scoreless string in 16 years. The bottom is perilously close to falling out as the Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens (19-12-4) at PPG Paints Arena as the back end of a rare home-and-home series.

The Penguins are struggling against their opponents and against themselves as confidence and optimism become tougher to find or feel like denial. The Penguins have not scored a goal in 120 minutes and 13 seconds, being shut out 4-0 in consecutive road games by the Ottawa Senators and Montreal.

The only Penguins highlights have been good saves and close scoring chances that lit regret not goal lamps.

