PREVIEW: Rust returns as Penguins hit the road to face the Islanders

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11) were spouting the old cliche on Monday night after a lackluster 3-2 loss at home against the Ottawa Senators — they were grateful for the chance to play again one night later, affording them the chance to get back to the type of game that carried them to six straight wins before that loss.

Not only is it a chance for quick redemption for the Penguins, but Tuesday is also an important Metropolitan Division contest against the New York Islanders (30-21-5) on the road. The Penguins are in second place in the division, two points ahead of the third-place Islanders and with two games in hand.

The Penguins will welcome back top-line winger Bryan Rust, who on Monday served the third and final game of a three-game suspension for a hit to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. The Penguins were critical of the length of Rust’s suspension, and the team has missed him.

