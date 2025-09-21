PREVIEW: Steelers face New England Patriots on the road

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

BETTING LINES

Latest lines: Steelers -1.5, Steelers -125, over/under 44.5

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), strong safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Brandin Echols, Chuck Clark and Nick Herbig are expected to replace them.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is questionable to play after being a full participant in Friday’s practice, his first time as a full participant in practice after his preseason knee injury.

STEELERS-PATRIOTS SERIES

The overall series between the teams is tied, 15-15 and the Steelers have an 11-10 edge in Pittsburgh, but recent years have belonged to the Patriots in the series.

