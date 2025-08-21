PREVIEW: Steelers at Panthers Preseason Gameday

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up their 2025 preseason early on Thursday night, traveling to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in a renewal of the preseason rivalry.

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Quarterback Will Howard (right pinky finger), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (abdominal), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (toe), tight end Jonnu Smith (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (lower body soft-tissue), guard Aidan Williams (left knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring), cornerback Donte Kent (right foot/ankle) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (sternum) have all been dealing with injuries and seem unlikely to play, though Mike Tomlin did not specifically rule any of them out.

Center Ryan McCollum (leg) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hand) have also not participated in a preseason game, but appear to be close to healthy and could play tonight.

The only players that have been officially ruled out by Mike Tomlin are veterans Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.

