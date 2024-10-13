Local

PREVIEW: Steelers at Raiders Gameday

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Raiders 2023 FILE PHOTO: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders tackles running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) are in Las Vegas to square off with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3).

Over the past two weeks, the offense has been extremely inconsistent, especially to start games and the defense hasn’t allowed the opposition to move the ball up and down the field, particularly struggling on third down.

The Steelers have several notable injuries going into this game: DeMarvin Leal, Nick Herbig, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damontae Kazee and Alex Highsmith. But, they also got a key offensive player back: Jaylen Warren.

The Raiders are expected to be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Tight end Michael Mayer is also out, while running back Zamir White and tackle Thayer Munford are questionable.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies
  • 11 people hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, officials say
  • Carnegie restaurant issued consumer alert after 15 violations were found during inspection
  • VIDEO: Wish come true: 9-year-old heart transplant recipient becomes chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read