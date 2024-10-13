PREVIEW: Steelers at Raiders Gameday

LAS VEGAS — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) are in Las Vegas to square off with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3).

Over the past two weeks, the offense has been extremely inconsistent, especially to start games and the defense hasn’t allowed the opposition to move the ball up and down the field, particularly struggling on third down.

The Steelers have several notable injuries going into this game: DeMarvin Leal, Nick Herbig, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damontae Kazee and Alex Highsmith. But, they also got a key offensive player back: Jaylen Warren.

The Raiders are expected to be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Tight end Michael Mayer is also out, while running back Zamir White and tackle Thayer Munford are questionable.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group