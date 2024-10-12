Carnegie restaurant issued consumer alert after 15 violations were found during inspection

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A Carnegie breakfast and lunch restaurant was issued a consumer alert after over a dozen violations were found during an inspection on Thursday.

According to the inspection report, 15 violations were found at Gab & Eat Restaurant.

Of those violations, two are considered to create a high risk for foodborne illness. Inspectors found several food items, including eggs and raw meat, stored at incorrect temperatures and clean utensils stored on dirty shelving.

The other 14 violations are evenly split between low and medium risk. They include the restaurant lacking adequate refrigeration, plumbing issues, restrooms in disrepair, an out-of-date fire suppression system and inconsistent date-marking of prepared foods.

The restaurant will be reinspected on Oct. 21.

Click here to see the full report.

