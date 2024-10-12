Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies

PITTSBURGH — A local man who was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Lawrenceville has died.

Malcolm Nowlin, 26, was working security at the Dijlah Restaurant and Hookah Lounge when he was shot.

Nowlin’s family told Channel 11 that he died Saturday.

Silky’s Pub, where Nowlin primarily worked, confirmed the news on Facebook, saying, “This world was a better place with Malcolm in it, and his positivity and genuine spirit will stay with us all.”

Silky’s started a promotion while he was on a ventilator. The restaurant is donating $5 of each Malcolm’s Patty Melt to his family.

The restaurant said in a social media post that they will be collecting funds for the family through the weekend.

“We appreciate all of the love and support the Silky’s community has shown this past week. Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

