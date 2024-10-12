11 people hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, officials say

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized after they ate toxic mushrooms in Pennsylvania, officials said.

The Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 said crews were called to a mass casualty incident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Oct. 11.

Crews were told 11 people ingested toxic mushrooms and were ill.

Seven units from three different counties responded to the incident. All 11 people, including adults and children, were taken to the hospital.

