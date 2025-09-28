PREVIEW: Steelers vs. Vikings in first NFL regular-season game in Ireland

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

In Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Ireland.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS GAMEDAY INFO

Gameday, Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ESTCroke Park (approximately 75,000, hybrid turf)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 59 degrees

BETTING LINES

The Steelers are 2.5-point underdogs for the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. The Steelers are -142 on the money line, compared to +120 for the Vikings. The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Steelers strong safety DeShon Elliott (knee) was a full participant at Friday’s practice and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) are questionable to play against the Vikings.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

For the second week in a row, Trey Sermon will be suiting up for the Steelers. The Steelers elevated the fifth-year running back from its practice squad on Saturday ahead of a matchup with the Vikings in Dublin.

STEELERS-VIKINGS SERIES

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Steelers, 10-9. The Steelers are 2-2 against the Vikings under Mike Tomlin.

Sunday will be the first time a game between two teams has been playing in three different countries. The last time the Steelers played an international game was, coincidentally, against the Vikings on Sept. 29, 2013, in London.

