PREVIEW: Time’s Up; Penguins Game 59 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-26-9) were embarrassed on home ice by a division rival Saturday in yet another near-fatal blow to their playoff chase. The Penguins are right back to work Sunday when they host the not-so-hot New York Rangers (27-25-4) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 3:30 p.m.

The Penguins conditionally own the Rangers’ 2025 first-round pick per the Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor trade with Vancouver. However, the pick is top-13 protected, so if the Rangers should fall into the bottom 13 in the league, the pick reverts to an unprotected 2026 first-round pick.

Poetically, the Rangers are currently 13th in the NHL. It’s debatable which year’s pick the Penguins would be better off holding, but with the game Sunday, they will have a little bit of a say in the Rangers’ continued fall in the standings.

Both teams were humiliated Saturday.

