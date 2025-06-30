‘The price will be very high’: Kyle Dubas raises bar on Rust trade

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Unless the offer has the wow factor, the Pittsburgh Penguins will not trade winger Bryan Rust.

It could be a bit of posturing one day before Rust loses his no-movement protection, but general manager Kyle Dubas upped the ante for the reportedly high number of teams who have kicked the tires or made aggressive pitches for the scrappy winger.

Dubas’s statement was the latest in a summer of tight-ropping between the past and future, attempting to avoid hitting rock bottom and wandering through an aimless rebuild, endlessly awaiting the arrival of the next generation of players but still building a team that will again contend before the decade is over.

It says in part: “...we’ve gotten lots of calls on him. He’s a great player, he’s signed, but he’s also a massive member of the Penguins. We’ll continue to be open for business, but the price will be very high.”

