Priester struggles, offense flounders as Pirates blanked 9-0 by Angels

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Quinn Priester Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester rests in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

Quinn Priester pitched well over his last two outings but struggled on the mound at PNC Park on Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Priester (0-3) eased through the first three innings but the Angels (13-23) sent eight men to the plate against the Pirates’ right-hander in the fourth. Kevin Pillar belted a three-run home run with one out in the inning to put the Angels ahead 3-0.

Pillar collected his fourth RBI of the night on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. Logan O’Hoppe followed with an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

