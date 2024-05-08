Priester struggles, offense flounders as Pirates blanked 9-0 by Angels

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Quinn Priester pitched well over his last two outings but struggled on the mound at PNC Park on Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Priester (0-3) eased through the first three innings but the Angels (13-23) sent eight men to the plate against the Pirates’ right-hander in the fourth. Kevin Pillar belted a three-run home run with one out in the inning to put the Angels ahead 3-0.

Pillar collected his fourth RBI of the night on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. Logan O’Hoppe followed with an RBI single to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

