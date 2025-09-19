Primanti Bros. to open early for Steelers game in Ireland, will operate pop-up restaurant in Dublin

Primanti Bros. will open select locations early on Sept. 28 to host fans for the Steelers’ game in Dublin, Ireland, offering a half-price happy hour until noon.

The early opening aims to provide a gathering place for Pittsburgh fans to enjoy the game together, with nearly all drinks at half-off during the happy hour. Primanti Bros. will also operate a pop-up restaurant at The Croke Park Hotel in Dublin, allowing fans in Ireland to experience their famous sandwiches.

“This is a really cool moment for Pittsburgh fans – and we wanted to make sure that they had a place to gather, eat, drink and cheer on the team – even with the early kickoff,” said Jim Prezioso, Director of Beverage, Primanti Bros.

Locations opening early include Allison Park, Altoona, Center Township, Cranberry, Erie, Greensburg, Grove City, Harmar, McIntyre Square, Mt. Lebanon, Monroeville, Moon Township, North Versailles, Oakland, Pleasant Hills, Robinson, South Fayette, South Side, Washington, Waterfront and York.

The pop-up restaurant at The Croke Park Hotel will operate on both Saturday and Sunday, featuring local Irish ingredients combined with Primanti Bros.’ time-tested recipes.

“Both the Steelers and Primanti Bros. were founded in 1933. We’ve bled black and gold for our entire existence,” said Prezioso. “When the opportunity arose for us to bring our sandwiches to Dublin – it was a done deal.”

