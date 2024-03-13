Primanti Brothers bringing 2 classic menu items back

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Brothers is bringing two classic menu items back to their restaurants.

Last week, the iconic Pittsburgh franchise teased two “menu mystery” items that would be returning to stores on March 13.

Wednesday morning, the company announced one of the items is the colossal onion rings, which comes with parmesan horseradish mayo.

The second item is the loaded nachos, which is a half pound of tortilla chips piled high with creamy queso cheese, taco meat, Pico de Gallo and jalapeno peppers. It’s topped with ranch dressing and comes with guacamole on the side.

The below pictured committee a retail theft at the Flying J in Smithton. He stole approx. $937 worth of electronics from the truck stop.



Anyone with information call Trooper Wilson 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/IKhiwUITvh — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 13, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group