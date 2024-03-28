Property tax deadline extended in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The property tax deadline in Allegheny County has been extended.

Each deadline has been shifted by 30 days, moving the discount deadline to April 30 and the face deadline to May 31.

Taxpayers who submit by the discount deadline are eligible for a 2% discount.

“I’m pleased we are able to offer taxpayers in Allegheny County this extended discount period for their 2024 property taxes,” County Executtive Sara Innamorato said. “Thank you to County Council for moving swiftly to pass this legislation and to Treasurer Erica Brusselars for implementing this modification in a timely manner.”

If you have any questions, call 412-350-4100.

