Proposed 2025 budget of $100M aims to build ‘vibrant, inclusive future’ for Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, alongside local municipal and community leaders, highlighted the proposed 2025 budget and its goals Wednesday.

The plan aims to build a vibrant and inclusive future for Allegheny County by investing $100 million in economic development including Main Streets programs, blight removal, first time homebuyer programs, support for entrepreneurs and more.

“Passing this budget sets a course for our county’s future that prioritizes inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a thriving workforce,” said Innamorato. “The Allegheny County Economic Development Department has historically been exclusively a pass through for funding state and federal programs, and we will continue to administer all of those programs with excellence to make sure we’re maximizing available dollars. But in the 2025 budget, we also propose for the first time using County dollars to more proactively shape our economic development strategic plan. We are one of the slowest regions in the country to recover economically post-pandemic, and we can no longer afford to be a bystander in our own economic development future.”

County officials highlight the following as key economic development investments in the proposed 2025 budget:

Main Street & Small Business Development:

Main Street Revitalization: $800,000 to expand the Allegheny Together Main Street Program, supporting community planning, façade improvements, public events and other projects to breathe new life into our town centers.

Small Business Loans & Grants: $675,000 for direct financing and entrepreneurial support, aiding 10-15 businesses with capital and providing technical assistance for growth and job creation.

Legacy & Emerging Business Investment:

Target Sector Growth: $2 million to retain and attract businesses in clean energy, technology, manufacturing and life sciences, creating thousands of new jobs and aligning with workforce development efforts to prepare local talent for high-growth sectors.

Affordable, Senior, & Market Rate Housing Development:

Homeownership Assistance: $2 million to increase affordable homeownership and $2 million for first-time buyer assistance, opening doors for over 60 families.

Rental Housing Expansion: $3.5 million to create 150 affordable rental units, with an emphasis on projects for low-income residents.

Home Repairs for Home Owners and Landlords: $3.5 million to assist with repairs to qualified homeowners; $500k to pilot a small landlord repair program to bring more rental units up to code and available to rent.

Blight Removal, Vacant Property Reclamation, & Site Development:

Community Development Block Grants: $13.2 million to address blight, upgrade infrastructure, and support housing and economic resilience in low- and moderate-income areas across Allegheny County.

“Our mission is to lay the groundwork for lasting economic stability that extends to every corner of our county,” said Allegheny County Economic Development Director Lauren Connelly. “This budget enables us to support Main Street businesses, expand affordable housing, and draw innovative companies that fuel growth, so that everyone has a stake in our county’s success.”

“With strategic investments, a proactive approach, and a focus on shared prosperity, this budget sets a course for a stronger, more inclusive Allegheny County. Together, we can make this region a place where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” Innamorato said.

