Proposed Ohio bill would require Cedar Point, other amusement parks to give real-time ride updates

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced the Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act, which would require Ohio amusement parks to provide real-time updates on ride availability.

The proposed legislation from State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan (D-Parma) mandates that major amusement parks, such as Cedar Point and Kings Island, post up-to-date ride status on-site through digital signage and online via their official apps or websites. These updates must occur within five minutes of any ride becoming temporarily closed or returning to operation.

“Families spend hundreds of dollars and travel across the state to visit these parks,” said Rep. Brennan. “They deserve accurate, real-time information so they can plan their day and avoid the frustration of walking across the park to find a ride shut down.”

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which already oversees amusement ride safety inspections under laws like Tyler’s Law, would be responsible for enforcing the new requirements. Parks that fail to comply could face civil fines.

Rep. Brennan noted that many parks already monitor ride status internally, and the bill aims to make this information publicly accessible in a timely manner.

“This is a commonsense consumer protection measure. Just like we expect real-time updates from public transportation or airports, parkgoers should be able to know which rides are operating before getting in line—or before leaving home,” said Rep. Brennan.

The bill is expected to receive a committee assignment in the coming weeks. If passed, it would take effect one year after enactment to allow parks time to implement the required systems.

