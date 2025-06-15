Protesters gather in Pittsburgh’s Freedom Corner for ‘No Kings’ protest

PITTSBURGH — Grant Street was clean and clear right after the No Kings protests wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Police tell Channel 11 that there were no issues and no arrests during the protests.

“The only thing that’s ever changed America is when we come together, unite, and do a peaceful protest,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Thousands gathered at Freedom Corner and Grant Street to march in the protest. They are calling on the Trump Administration to uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.

District 5 Councilwoman Barb Warwick also spoke, saying, “We need this message of love and inclusion and justice for every single vulnerable community in this city. We need that message in every meeting that’s taking place across this city.”

Indivisible Pittsburgh, along with the Black Political Empowerment Project, organized the local protest. Speakers included Mayor Ed Gainey, Ben Hacke with Act Up, local doctors and scientists, speakers from the LGBTQ community, immigrant communities, and local activists.

“Stand up America, stand up people, stand up to the power, stand up to the world, and let him know that at the end of the day, it ain’t the Donald Trump show…it’s the America show,” said Mayor Gainey.

Activist Ben Hacke said, “Today, that fear is overcome by anger. Today my fear is overcome by my commitment to help the community which has helped me.”

There were close to 10,000 people who gathered in the city. Public Safety and Pittsburgh Police were present during the march and closed roads for the protesters’ safety.

The groups plan to meet again on July 5th for the 50/50 protest. The name is for 50 protests, in 50 states, for one movement.

