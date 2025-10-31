PRT delays reopening of Mount Washington Tunnel after crews discover design issue

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the reopening of the Mount Washington Tunnel has been delayed.

The tunnel has been closed since February, when crews began “critical infrastructure upgrades.” Those upgrades include replacing tracks, restoring the roadway inside the tunnel and repairing overhead electric lines that power light-rail vehicles.

PRT said crews noticed a design issue that will require newly installed tracks to be adjusted to meet proper standards.

Officials are working on getting a reimbursement from the design consultant to take care of the adjustments.

A contractor is working on setting an official timeline to reopen the tunnel. PRT anticipates the new timeline will be available in mid-November.

Work on the tunnel was originally expected to wrap up by the end of October.

