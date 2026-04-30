PRT detouring more than half of all bus routes for Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will detour more than half of all bus routes for the 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend.

The 26.2-mile race sold out earlier this month. It’s expected to be the largest in the marathon’s history, with more than 52,000 people from all 50 states and 34 countries registered, according to organizer P3R.

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Detours will begin Friday, starting with the closure of the Boulevard of the Allies.

Most detours will continue into Saturday, when 51 PT bus routes will be detouring from 6:30 a.m. until the early afternoon. Another dozen routes will stay detoured for the rest of the day.

Sixty-one routes will be detoured on Sunday until 4 p.m., with another two dozen remaining detoured into the evening.

PRT will operate these free, temporary bus shuttles on Sunday:

The 84M will operate between Oakland and Squirrel Hill.

The 88 Penn “Special” will provide service from Penn Station to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

PRT says the road closures will not seriously affect light-rail service.

Click here for a full list of detours.

Marathon participants and spectators are urged to buy their public transport fares in advance to avoid wait times at ticket vending machines. You can purchase mobile tickets here.

“Due to current staffing challenges, none of the additional service can be guaranteed, and due to the enormity of the detours and their continuously changing nature, detour notices will not be posted at bus stops,” a release from PRT says.

Riders can contact Customer Service at 412-442-2000 or by visiting www.rideprt.org.

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