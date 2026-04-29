Here’s when and where roads will close for the Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Participants in the 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon will storm the city’s streets during a lineup of events Friday through Sunday.

The 26.2-mile race sold out earlier this month. It’s expected to be the largest in the marathon’s history, with more than 52,000 people from all 50 states and 34 countries registered, according to organizer P3R.

Here’s how city roads will be impacted:

Friday, May 1

Initial Downtown closures begin at noon on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street.

This section will be closed through Sunday.

Saturday, May 2

Road closures for the UPMC Health Plan / UPMC Sports Medicine 5K, U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile, and Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon will begin at 6:45 a.m. on the North Shore and Downtown areas.

Streets will reopen by noon.

Click here to see Saturday’s closure map.

Sunday, May 3

Closures for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon, FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay, and GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge will start Downtown at 1:30 a.m. and continue until about 2:30 p.m.

Click here to see Sunday’s closure map.

Many Downtown streets will be closed on Sunday. Click here to see a detailed Downtown map.

Because the marathon will limit some access points to the city, officials recommend these routes for entering and exiting the course area.

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Residents and visitors can expect to see “No Parking” signs posted along impacted streets. Officials warn that vehicles parked in these sections will be towed.

Attendees for other events in the city — such as the Pirates game and University of Pittsburgh commencement — are urged to allow extra travel time, expect delays and plan routes carefully to avoid race-related closures.

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