Local

PRT light rail service to end at South Hills Junction overnight for repairs

By WPXI.com News Staff
PRT light rail service to end at South Hills Junction overnight for repairs
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced overnight changes to its light rail service.

In a social media post, PRT officials said all Blue, Red and Silver line service will end at South Hills Junction from 11 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The change is being made so crews can make repairs near the junction.

Bus shuttles will operate from South Hills Junction to Station Square, officials said. A rail shuttle will operate from Station Square to Allegheny Station on the North Side.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read