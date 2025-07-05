PRT light rail service to end at South Hills Junction overnight for repairs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced overnight changes to its light rail service.

In a social media post, PRT officials said all Blue, Red and Silver line service will end at South Hills Junction from 11 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The change is being made so crews can make repairs near the junction.

Bus shuttles will operate from South Hills Junction to Station Square, officials said. A rail shuttle will operate from Station Square to Allegheny Station on the North Side.

